Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-AICC secy accuses turncoats of supporting BJP in previous polls

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 27, 2025 05:36 AM IST

Rathore targeted Tarlochan Singh, a two-time Congress candidate from Karnal, who contested against former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in 2019 and current CM Nayab Singh Saini in the 2024 by-polls. He claimed that CM Saini himself revealed that Singh had assured him of his support during the by-polls and later joined the BJP.

Former AICC secretary Virender Rathore on Wednesday alleged that ex-Congress leaders who recently joined the BJP had secretly supported the party during past elections.

Rathore also accused Narender Sangwan, a former MLA from Gharaunda, of backing BJP candidates in the by-polls and last year’s assembly elections. (HT File)
Rathore also accused Narender Sangwan, a former MLA from Gharaunda, of backing BJP candidates in the by-polls and last year’s assembly elections. (HT File)

Rathore targeted Tarlochan Singh, a two-time Congress candidate from Karnal, who contested against former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in 2019 and current CM Nayab Singh Saini in the 2024 by-polls. He claimed that CM Saini himself revealed that Singh had assured him of his support during the by-polls and later joined the BJP. Singh reportedly acknowledged this statement publicly.

Rathore also accused Narender Sangwan, a former MLA from Gharaunda, of backing BJP candidates in the by-polls and last year’s assembly elections. He pointed out that Sangwan’s support for BJP’s Harvinder Kalyan indicated a prior agreement between him and Singh to favour the ruling party.

Sangwan, who was elected as an INLD MLA in 2009 before joining Congress, was an aspirant for a Congress ticket from Gharaunda but was overlooked in favour of Rathore. BJP’s Kalyan ultimately won the seat and was later appointed Vidhan Sabha Speaker.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On