Ex-AICC secy accuses turncoats of supporting BJP in previous polls

Former AICC secretary Virender Rathore on Wednesday alleged that ex-Congress leaders who recently joined the BJP had secretly supported the party during past elections. Rathore also accused Narender Sangwan, a former MLA from Gharaunda, of backing BJP candidates in the by-polls and last year’s assembly elections. (HT File)

Rathore targeted Tarlochan Singh, a two-time Congress candidate from Karnal, who contested against former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in 2019 and current CM Nayab Singh Saini in the 2024 by-polls. He claimed that CM Saini himself revealed that Singh had assured him of his support during the by-polls and later joined the BJP. Singh reportedly acknowledged this statement publicly.

Rathore also accused Narender Sangwan, a former MLA from Gharaunda, of backing BJP candidates in the by-polls and last year’s assembly elections. He pointed out that Sangwan’s support for BJP’s Harvinder Kalyan indicated a prior agreement between him and Singh to favour the ruling party.

Sangwan, who was elected as an INLD MLA in 2009 before joining Congress, was an aspirant for a Congress ticket from Gharaunda but was overlooked in favour of Rathore. BJP’s Kalyan ultimately won the seat and was later appointed Vidhan Sabha Speaker.