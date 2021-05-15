Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-BDPO, sarpanch booked for embezzling 37 lakh in SBS Nagar
The two were indicted in a probe conducted by police on the complaint of the rural and panchayat development department
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 02:09 AM IST

A former block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) and an ex-sarpanch of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar’s Sheikhupur village were booked on Friday for alleged embezzlement of development funds to the tune of 37 lakh.

The accused are former Aur block BDPO Ashok Kumar, who is now retired, and Sharda Devi, the ex-village head.

The case was registered against the two on the complaint of the rural and panchayat development department after a probe was conducted by a superintendent of police (SP)-rank official into the alleged embezzlement of funds. The two were indicted in the probe.

The funds were siphoned off from 84. 31 lakh the village had received under various schemes.

The ex-sarpanch and Ashok Kumar, who was then a panchayat secretary, didn’t match 37 lakh in the account books.

A police official said while Kumar didn’t join the probe, the former sarpanch failed to show any document proving her innocence. The case was registered under section 420 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mukandpur police station.

