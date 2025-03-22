Excavation to begin in Maharaja Agrasen’s capital Agroha after 41 years

Joint team of ASI and Haryana department of archaeology and museums to conduct excavation Sharma further said that the objective of the excavation is to understand the nature of Agroha’s trade links with the outside world. (File)

After more than four decades, excavation will resume at the ancient mound of Agroha, once a thriving city on the historic trade route between Takshashila and Mathura.

The excavation, led by a joint team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Haryana’s department of archaeology and museums, aims to uncover Agroha’s historical trade links and cultural significance.

Haryana’s heritage and tourism minister Arvind Sharma said the excavation follows recent work at Rakhigarhi, a key site of the Sindhu-Saraswati civilisation, and is expected to provide concrete evidence of the region’s trade and cultural ties.

“This will showcase India’s urban planning and the evolution of cultural, trade and human lifestyle patterns across different periods on a global platform,” Arvind Sharma, said.

He stated that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the excavation at the centrally protected ancient mound of Agroha on Tuesday. On this occasion a training camp will be launched for students of the 2025 PG Diploma batch in Archaeology from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Institute of Archaeology.

Sharma further said that the objective of the excavation is to understand the nature of Agroha’s trade links with the outside world.

The last excavation at Agroha, carried out between 1978 and 1984, revealed early urban planning patterns. The upcoming excavation will build upon these findings, further establishing Agroha as a regional trade center in ancient times.

“The study will analyse cultural variations and historical continuity across different periods,” the tourism minister said.

The excavation will help reconstruct the settlement pattern of Agroha and assess its physical remains to establish its external trade connections. Notably, in the state budget, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced plans to initiate excavation at the ancient mound, establish a site museum and interpretation center, organise light and sound shows, and construct a planetarium at the site.

The official inauguration on March 25 at 2pm will be attended by CM Nayab Singh Saini, heritage and tourism minister Arvind Sharma, urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel, public health and engineering minister Ranbir Gangwa, along with officials from ASI.

Sharma said that the excavation at the ancient Agroha mound after a long gap presents a significant opportunity for young archaeologists from across the country. ASI is providing students pursuing PG Diplomas in Archaeology with a chance to gain hands-on experience under expert supervision. These young archaeologists will be involved in unearthing historical artifacts and remains buried underground, studying them, and gaining insights into ancient civilizations and cultures.

With its rich historical significance and strategic location, Agroha holds immense potential for archaeological discoveries. Experts believe the findings from this excavation could provide fresh insights into ancient trade routes, economic systems, and cultural exchanges, further enriching understanding of India’s historical heritage.