Excise policy case against Kejriwal biggest political conspiracy: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday claimed that the excise policy case against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders is the biggest political conspiracy in independent India. Sanjay Singh claimed that this case has been registered under a conspiracy, and the motive is to topple the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference here, Singh claimed that this case has been registered under a conspiracy, and the motive is to topple the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. “If anyone committed any scam, it was the BJP and a ₹60 crore money trail has been found against them,” he alleged.

The AAP leader claimed that in the case of Kejriwal, false witnesses were prepared, and baseless allegations were made. “Ten statements were recorded but only two were produced in court. The remaining statements are hidden because they do not match their propaganda,” he said.

Singh said he wanted to ask the BJP when the money trail was found against it, why the party leaders were not being interrogated by the ED and the CBI. He said Kejriwal’s lawyers are doing their work and constantly inspecting the documents, expressing hope that the Delhi CM would get justice from the court.

Box: Mann, Singh to meet Kejriwal

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on Wednesday, according to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources. AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh is likely to accompany Mann during his meeting with the arrested leader.

Mann got permission to meet Kejriwal after he sent a letter to the jail administration in this regard last week. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy case.