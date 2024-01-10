Excluded in IPS elevation list: HC notice to Haryana on ex-cricketer Joginder’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the Haryana government on a plea from former international cricketer Joginder Sharma, a DSP in Haryana Police, challenging government decision of not including his name in the list of officers to be considered for promotion as IPS officer. Former international cricketer Joginder Sharma, a DSP in Haryana Police. (Source: X)

High court bench of justice Vikas Bahl while seeking response from the state government made it clear that promotion, if any, would be subject to the decision of the plea in the high court; and has sought response by February 21. Sharma is serving as a DSP under the sports quota.

The plea had argued that his name had not been included in the list of those considered for elevation to the IPS. The state government was considering 12 state police service officers for elevation to IPS for the select list of 2021. Most of the DSPs in the list had joined state police in 2009. But his name had not been included even though he had joined in 2007, the plea argued.

His argument is that he was entitled to being confirmed on the DSP’s post as per the relevant rules on October 5, 2009, or at the most, it could be extended up to October 5, 2010. His probation period was never extended.

The plea further said there is no mention either in the appointment letter or relevant rules that completion of training is essential for completion of the probation period/confirmation, nor it is mentioned that he would not be allowed to participate in sports activities before completion of training, he has submitted in the plea. Hence, the period of service of the petitioner before completion of training cannot be excluded for completion of the probation period for the sake of confirmation.