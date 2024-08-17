 Ex-CM Hooda to chair Punjabi Mahasammelan in Karnal on Sunday - Hindustan Times
Ex-CM Hooda to chair Punjabi Mahasammelan in Karnal on Sunday

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 17, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Former Haryana information commissioner and national president of Rashtriya Punjabi Mahasabha Ashok Kumar Mehta on Friday said that former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will on Sunday chair a Punjabi Mahasammelan in Karnal.

Haryana ex chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT Photo)

Congress’ state president Udai Bhan, senior Congress leaders Raj Babbar and Ashok Arora are also likely to attend the programme, Mehta told the media here.

Mehta said that the community has so far lagged behind in getting a major share in the politics of the state and have advanced in every other field due to their hard work.

“There should be atleast three Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat for the Punjabis. We will raise the demand for the formation of a Punjabi Welfare Board for the survivors of the partition, whose families are struggling at the camp areas and for the betterment of the community,” former Haryana minister Subhash Batra said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ex-CM Hooda to chair Punjabi Mahasammelan in Karnal on Sunday
