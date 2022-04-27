Ex-CM’s wife Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief
The Congress high command on Tuesday named Pratibha Singh, Lok Sabha member from Mandi Parliamentary constituency and widow of former six-term chief minister Virbhadra Singh, as the new chief of the party’s Himachal unit. She will be replacing Kuldeep Singh Rathore.
Four-time legislator Mukesh Agnihotri will remain the state’s Congress Legislative Party leader while Nadaun MLA and former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will lead the party’s campaign committee for the upcoming assembly elections. Sukhu will also be a member of the central election committee that plays a decisive role in the selection of candidates.
The rejig in the state unit was a long-pending demand of the party’s leaders amid squabbling between various factions to assert their dominance in the party. The Grand Old Party had been facing a leadership vacuum in the hill state after the demise of the stalwart Virbhadra Singh.
With Pratibha’s appointment, Congress not only looks to curb the infighting but also cash on the legacy of Virbhadra Singh. It is assumed that sympathy from the public following Virbhadra’s death had benefitted the Congress in the by-polls to Mandi Lok Sabha seat and three assembly segments.
Besides, the Congress’ move to appoint a woman chief is also aimed at countering the BJP which is focusing on garnering support from the female population, which constitutes half the eligible voters in the state. Also, Pratibha belongs to the Rajput community, which has dominated the political landscapes of Himachal Pradesh. Except for Shanta Kumar, all chief ministers of the state have been Rajputs.
The 66-year-old Pratibha is a third-term MP from Mandi and her victory in incumbent chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home turf further solidified her claim for the post of PCC chief.
Virbhadra had a pan state following, but enjoyed overwhelming support in the old Himachal region which comprises Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. The region had for long remained a strong bastion of the Congress.
Virbhadra was himself a Lok Saba member from Mandi five times.
Meanwhile, Sukhu, who is a third-term legislator from Nadaun, had earlier served as state president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress and later as the state party chief.
He had always been at loggerheads with Virbhadra Singh during his tenure as party chief and was unceremoniously removed before the 2017 assembly elections.
Along with Pratibha, four working presidents were also appointed including former minister Harsh Mahajan, Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana, Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar and Kangra legislator Pawan Kajal.
Mahajan is a senior leader from Chamba while Rana is a protégé of former BJP chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. He had left the BJP and joined Congress after falling out with his mentor. He is a second-term legislator from the Sujanpur assembly constituency.
Kajal also left the BJP in 2012 after being denied a ticket and won as an independent from the Kangra assembly segment that year. Later, he joined Congress before the 2017 assembly election and was re-elected. He comes from the dominant OBC community. Vinay Kumar is also a second-term legislator from Renukaji and belongs to SC community.
Chandigarh to seek French delegation’s expertise to boost heritage preservation efforts
The UT administration will be tapping into the expertise of a French delegation, scheduled to visit the city in mid-May, in identifying and preserving the heritage furniture and other items. The administration's heritage protection cell met on Tuesday after nearly two years under UT adviser Dharam Pal, with the focus being a planned meeting with the French delegation on heritage conservation and similar issues.
Gujarat energy dept proposes translocation of 4 female Great Indian Bustards
Gujarat's energy department has backed translocation of the four Great Indian Bustards out of the state's Kutch region, telling the Supreme Court in an affidavit that this option may be explored. “As per the information available, there are four female GIBs left in Kutch area, therefore the option of re-locating the remaining GIBs may be explored,” the energy department's affidavit filed in the top court on April 21 said.
AITA National Rankings Championship: Seeds Ira Chadha and Saravnoor Kaur sail into quarterfinals
Seventh seed Ira Chadha proved too steady for Japjit Kaur, coming through in straight sets 6-4,6-0 on Tuesday in their girls' U 14 pre-quarterfinal match at the AITA National Rankings Championship, being held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur. Fellow seed Saravnoor Kaur posted a double bagel against Smaira Sidhu to join Chadha in the last eight.
PU’s Rakhi lifts her way to glory at Khelo India University Games
Panjab University's Rakhi on Tuesday bagged the gold medal in the 81kg category of the women's weightlifting competition at the Khelo India University Games, being held at Jain University, Bengaluru. A student of GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, Rakhi came from humble beginnings. The daughter of a driver, she rode on her hard-work and determination to clinch the title amid a competitive field. Zeena Khita scored 631.7, Palak scored 624.0 and Vanshika Shahi scored 622.9.
PGIMER neuroscientist awarded doctor of science degree in yoga
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of neurology's neuroscientist Dr Akshay Anand was awarded the doctor of science degree in yoga by the Yoga University, Bengaluru. Anand, who is also the professor in-charge of Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Interventions (CCRYN) by yoga, PGIMER, was selected by a search committee, constituted by Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana chancellor Dr HR Nagendra. Anand was honoured for his outstanding contribution for research in neuroscience, yoga and meditation. Anand was recently honoured by Chandigarh police for advancing yoga research.
