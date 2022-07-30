Ex-DC among Ambala officials booked for graft
The state vigilance bureau has registered three cases against several retired administrative officials, including a former divisional commissioner, who also held the charge of Ambala deputy commissioner, in connection with an alleged fraud of several acres of Shamlat Deh land starting almost two decades ago.
The FIRs were lodged on July 20 and July 28 at the bureau’s Ambala Range unit after a preliminary probe was conducted by inspector-level officers, DSP (vigilance) Ajay Kumar Rana, said on Friday.
As per the first case, it was found in the probe that the gram panchayat of Kardhan village had passed a resolution in 2004 for constructing a new dairy complex on 26-acre and 10 marla Shamlat Deh land at the village, and the land was to be sold at a market price.
“It was found that the collector (deputy commissioner) had to give permission of the sale for the said land only, and the officer had to give approval of the land as per Section 13-A of the Punjab Village Common Land Act and a Punjab and Haryana high court judgment of Jai Singh versus the state of Haryana, but instead, the officials of the revenue department and the collector had done partition of common purpose land too that is meant for various purposes,” the FIR read.
It was registered against then deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate, tehsildar, and naib tehsildar of the area, under charges of irregularities, forgery, misuse of power and other sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.
In the second case, the registries of the said land of the village were done in 2010 and as many as 12 registries were done allegedly against the rules.
“The mutation of all the registries was done by the then halka patwari, after an approval by then naib tehsildar. The duo, in collusion with each other, caused a revenue loss of over ₹1.84 crore to the state exchequer,” complainant, inspector Ramphal of the SVB, said.
Similarly, during 2014-15, the same two officials (naib tehsildar and patwari kardhan), made 17 registries and mutations of Shamlat deh land of the village, in violation of the rules. This also led to a reported loss of ₹23.33 crore to the state exchequer.
The above two FIRs were registered under sections of fraud and conspiracy of IPC and other charges of Prevention of Corruption act.
DSP Ajay said, “The records are being collected and further action will be taken accordingly. No arrest has been made so far.”
Sonepat constable involved in Lawrence Bishnoi aide’s arrest gets threat calls
Four days after Haryana police's special task force nabbed dreaded criminal Praveen alias PK, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar's gang from Sonepat, a constable who was part of the STF team received threat calls from a person identifying as Brar's associate. SP of Haryana STF, Sumit Kumar, said he has formed eight teams to probe the matter and send the accused behind bars.
Ex-BSF cook held for duping ‘thousands’ of over ₹100cr, say Delhi cops
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's crime branch on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old former Border Security Force cook from Delhi's Rohini for allegedly duping thousands of people in Rajasthan of over ₹100 crore through a multi-level marketing scheme, said officials on Friday. Ram, worked as a cook in the BSF from 2004 to 2006. In 2007, he started a security agency in Jaipur with 60 employees, but later sold it.
International drug cartel busted, four held with over 21 kilos of fine quality heroin
The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking racket operating out of Golden Crescent Region -- comprising Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan -- and seized over 21 kilograms of heroin estimated to worth several crores of rupees in the international market. Four members of the syndicate, including an Afghan national, were arrested during a pan-India operation, officers of the ANTF said.
Money laundering: Delhi court pulls up ED for wrongly linking Jain to accused firms
A Delhi court on Friday pulled up the enforcement directorate for wrongly associating Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain to four companies that were booked in a money laundering case and noted that “he was neither the director nor associated with any of them”. The court added that there is prima facie evidence on record to make out a case against the accused.
Delhi Police file case after boy beaten by teacher suffers injuries to his hand
The family of a 15-year-old Class 10 student of a Delhi government school in east Delhi's West Vinod Nagar suffered injuries to his left hand after being allegedly beaten by his teacher with a stick on Wednesday for not appearing in a maths class test. “A case under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered and the relevant section of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act has also been invoked,” said Priyanka Kashyap.
