Executive meeting of Himachal BJP to start on November 24

The Himachal Pradesh BJP’s executive meeting will be held from November 24 to 26 at Shimla wherein reasons behind the debacle in the recently held byelections will be discussed. State party general secretary Trilok Jamwal said that BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh, state incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union minister Anurag Thakur will take part in the meeting. The meeting will presided by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap. He said that BJP’s core group meeting will be held on November 24 while the extended core group will meet on November 25 followed by a meeting of state office-bearers.

National Press Day observed in HP

HP’s department of information and public relations organised a state-level function to mark National Press Day. The theme of this year was “Who is not afraid of media?” Additional chief secretary, information and public relations JC Sharma said the Press was a vital pillar and the media had a great responsibility for capacity building so that people could contribute efficiently in democracy.

1 dead, 6 injured in road accident inside Nashri tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One person was killed and six people were injured on Tuesday when two vehicles crashed into each other on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. An SUV, which was on its way to Jammu, collided with a mini bus inside Nashri tunnel, they said. One person died on the spot and six people were injured, they said. All the injured were taken to Chenani hospital and four of the injured are serious. Traffic was briefly disrupted on the highway following the accident.

SMVD college of nursing holds 41st governing body meet

The 41st meeting of the governing body of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing, Kakryal, was held here on Tuesday. It was chaired by Maj Gen SK Sharma (retd) and attended by Ramesh Kumar, CEO among others. A proposal for enhancement of seats from 60 to 80 for BSc (nursing) programme was placed before the governing body. The body also took stock of the construction of additional infrastructure and faculty.

Jammu HC Bar body delegation calls on LG

Office-bearers of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, on Tuesday called on LG Manoj Sinha and apprised him of the problems faced by the lawyers, particularly on account of lack of infrastructure. Association chief Mohinder Bhardwaj said the LG assured that the demands proposed by them will be sympathetically considered. Bhardwaj also made some suggestions regarding developing additional infrastructure in the Janipur court complex and sought the LG’s personal intervention and appealed to him to take immediate steps to safeguard the interests of the lawyers. They also demanded construction of additional buildings to accommodate various tribunals and offices in the high court complex here