Friday, Oct 11, 2024
Exhibition to mark postal week kicks off in Shimla

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 11, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The exhibition was naugurated by director postal services, Himachal circle, Shimla, Bishan Singh Negi at the Gaiety Theatre

Shimla Residents of Himachal will be able to access their marriage, birth and death certificates online, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Thursday. Sukhu said the state has formed 43,161 self-help groups, or SHGs, under the National Rural Livelihood Mission and provided them with financial assistance. He announced plans to create an online platform for SHGs to market products.pti

A philately exhibition, “SIMPEX 2024”, being held by the postal department kicked off on Thursday. (File)
New Delhi The ED on Thursday said it has attached assets worth 3.4 crore of a former Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank branch manager, his family members and some others in a case linked to alleged fraud with the lender. A provisional order was issued under the PMLA against former bank official Ishtiyaq Ahmad Parray of Tangbagh, Tariq Ali Parray, Haseena Bano and Maqsood Ali Parray to freeze properties located in Srinagar and a flat in New Delhi.pti

Shimla Experts from IIT Mandi would be roped in to study the causes of sinking of a portion of the famous Bhimakali temple here and steps would be taken based on their report, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Thursday. Singh directed the executive engineer to get in touch with the IIT Mandi so that the report can be prepared at the earliest.pti

