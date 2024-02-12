 Ex-IAS officer Piyush Kant Verma passes away at 77 - Hindustan Times
Ex-IAS officer Piyush Kant Verma passes away at 77

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 12, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Retired IAS officer Piyush Kant Verma passed away at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Sunday. He was 77.

A 1970-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Verma served as the Chandigarh home secretary and secretary to the governor of Punjab during his distinguished career. He retired as a chief secretary in 2005. After his retirement, he was appointed as the chief information commissioner of Punjab.

A family friend said that the former bureaucrat had remained hospitalised for the past month due to an intestine infection. Verma is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. His last rites will be carried out on January 13 at 1 pm at the Sector 25 Cremation Ground. His son, who is in Malaysia, will reach Chandigarh on Monday.

Former IAS officer RK Roa, who was the Chandigarh deputy commissioner, while Verma was home secretary, remembered the latter as a “disciplined man, avid golfer and a good officer.”

Follow Us On