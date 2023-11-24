Ex-J&K minister Lal Singh gets interim bail in PMLA case

A local court on Thursday granted interim bail to former minister and chairperson of Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan, Choudhary Lal Singh, till December 14, subject to certain conditions. Lal Singh (HT Photo)

Singh is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case registered against an educational trust being run by his wife and former MLA Kanta Andotra.

On November 18, Lal Singh was sent to 14-day judicial remand to Jammu district jail at Ambphalla by an anti-corruption court in the case against RB educational trust.

Principal sessions judge justice Sanjay Parihar granted interim bail to Singh with certain conditions, said special public prosecutor of the ED, Ashwani Khajuria.

“The court observed that the accused has to fulfil certain conditions, like furnishing a surety and personal bonds of ₹2 lakh each before the court. The accused shall surrender his passport before the ED. The court directed him to remain present before the ED as and when called in connection and render all possible help to the ED in its investigations,” said Khajuria.

In case of not abiding by the conditions, the court shall cease his interim bail, he added.

A court had granted interim anticipatory bail to Lal Singhh’s wife Kanta Andotra and their daughter Kranti Singh till November 30 directing them to cooperate with the ED.

Singh, his wife and daughter had moved separate applications in the court on November 1, seeking pre-arrest bail for the alleged commission of offences under PMLA, a non-bailable offence.