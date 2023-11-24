close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-J&K minister Lal Singh gets interim bail in PMLA case

Ex-J&K minister Lal Singh gets interim bail in PMLA case

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 24, 2023 08:12 AM IST

Lal Singh is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case registered against an educational trust being run by his wife and former MLA Kanta Andotra

A local court on Thursday granted interim bail to former minister and chairperson of Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan, Choudhary Lal Singh, till December 14, subject to certain conditions.

Lal Singh (HT Photo)
Lal Singh (HT Photo)

Singh is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case registered against an educational trust being run by his wife and former MLA Kanta Andotra.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On November 18, Lal Singh was sent to 14-day judicial remand to Jammu district jail at Ambphalla by an anti-corruption court in the case against RB educational trust.

Principal sessions judge justice Sanjay Parihar granted interim bail to Singh with certain conditions, said special public prosecutor of the ED, Ashwani Khajuria.

“The court observed that the accused has to fulfil certain conditions, like furnishing a surety and personal bonds of 2 lakh each before the court. The accused shall surrender his passport before the ED. The court directed him to remain present before the ED as and when called in connection and render all possible help to the ED in its investigations,” said Khajuria.

In case of not abiding by the conditions, the court shall cease his interim bail, he added.

A court had granted interim anticipatory bail to Lal Singhh’s wife Kanta Andotra and their daughter Kranti Singh till November 30 directing them to cooperate with the ED.

Singh, his wife and daughter had moved separate applications in the court on November 1, seeking pre-arrest bail for the alleged commission of offences under PMLA, a non-bailable offence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out