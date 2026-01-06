Ex-kabaddi player gunned down near grain market in Jagraon

A former kabaddi player was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday in the grain market in Manuke village of Jagraon, reportedly due to a rivalry over supporting another kabaddi player. His friend had a narrow escape after managing to flee the scene. Police speaking to victim’s kin in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Baba, 36, a father of three who worked as a bouncer to support his family. He was gunned down near the village grain market when a rival group intercepted him and opened fire, leaving him bleeding profusely in the fields. He suffered three bullet injuries, and hospital staff declared him dead on arrival.

The Ludhiana rural police booked Gursewak Singh alias Motu of the same village and his aides. Police claimed to have arrested one of the accused, identified as Pardeep Singh, while more than six assailants are yet to be arrested.

Gagandeep was accompanied by his friend and fellow kabaddi player Ekam, who narrowly escaped the hail of bullets by running for his life. Though Ekam managed to survive, he was later brought to Jagraon Civil Hospital in an injured and traumatised condition.

Upon being informed, deputy inspector general (DIG) Satinder Singh and Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta, along with other officials, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

According to preliminary information, the murder is the outcome of a long-standing rivalry linked to kabaddi-related disputes in the village. Eyewitnesses said that Gagandeep had repeatedly opposed certain individuals, including Gursewak, who were trying to prevent Ekam from playing kabaddi. This opposition allegedly angered the rival group. A few days ago, Ekam himself had been attacked and injured in the same feud.

On Monday, Gagandeep and Ekam were travelling together when several youths riding motorcycles confronted them near the grain market. Eyewitnesses said heated arguments ensued, after which one of the assailants fired shots. Three bullets struck Gagandeep, who collapsed in the fields as the attackers fled the spot. Ekam managed to escape amid the chaos. Upon hearing about the firing, Gagandeep’s brother and family members rushed him to Jagraon Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Gurdeep Singh, Gagandeep’s father, claimed that Gursewak and his aides came to his house after the murder and confessed to killing his son.

DIG Singh said that the police found Gagandeep and Ekam had a scuffle with Gursewak earlier that morning. Gursewak reportedly threatened the duo and left the place, only to return with his aides, including some from other districts. The accused then intercepted the duo in Manuke village, following which they opened fire and killed Gagandeep.

SSP Gupta said that tensions had been brewing between the victim and the rival group for several days. “There was an ongoing dispute and scuffle between the two sides. Today, the accused took advantage of the situation and committed the crime before fleeing,” he said, adding that multiple police teams have been formed and raids are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jagraon, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, reached the hospital after the incident and met the victim’s family.