Ex-minister Jasjit Randhawa’s daughter joins SAD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:51 AM IST

Anu Randhawa, daughter of late Congress minister Jasjit Singh Randhawa, on Friday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) along with her supporters.

Anu had contested the 2017 assembly elections from Ghanur on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.

Welcoming her into the SAD fold, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said her joining would not only strengthen the party in Ghanaur but in the entire district.

“We want hardworking leaders with an honest reputation and a record of public service to join the SAD to fulfil the aspirations of Punjabis, who want to oust the corrupt and scam ridden Congress government from the state,” said Sukhbir.

The SAD chief also appointed Anu as the vice-president of the party. Her close confidante Kuldeep Singh Aulakh, a former councillor, has been appointed party’s organising secretary.

