Ex-MLA Satkar Kaur, her husband sent to 2-day VB remand

The court of Ashok Kumar Chauhan, chief judicial magistrate, Ferozepur, on Tuesday sent former Congress MLA from Ferozepur Rural Satkar Kaur and her husband Jasmail Singh to two-day vigilance bureau remand. The couple was arrested in a disproportionate assets (DA) case on Monday. Former Congress MLA from Ferozepur Rural Satkar Kaur (File)

“The details of financial transactions and sale-purchase of properties by the couple during Satkar Kaur’s tenure as the Ferozepur Rural MLA need to be investigated,” pleaded VB’s counsel to the court of CJM following which, the court awarded two-day remand of the couple,” revealed official sources pleading anonymity.

She is the second former Congress MLA after Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, ex-MLA from Faridkot, to be arrested for amassing assets disproportionately. Besides, 10 former ministers are also facing investigation.

