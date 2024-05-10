 Ex-MLA Sukhjit Kaur Sahi quits SAD, joins BJP - Hindustan Times
Ex-MLA Sukhjit Kaur Sahi quits SAD, joins BJP

ByHarpreet Kaur, Dasuya (hoshiarpur)
May 10, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Her son Harsimrat Singh Sahi too has joined the saffron party. Sukhjit is the wife of late two-time MLA Amarjit Singh Sahi. Two years ago, she had quit the BJP to join the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Former MLA Sukhjit Kaur Sahi of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and her son Harsimrat Singh Sahi on Thursday joined the BJP in presence of state president Sunil Jakhar. Sukhjit is the wife of late Amarjit Singh Sahi, two-time MLA and former chief parliamentary secretary. She had quit the BJP about two years ago to join the SAD.

Addressing a gathering, Jakhar alleged that the Punjab Congress relentlessly tried to create a Hindu-Sikh division in Punjab by claiming that a Hindu face in the state would be akin to playing with fire.

“Many of these Congress leaders, who never talked about the Ram Temple, are today remembering Lord Ram. They see no difference between faith and religious hypocrisy,” Jakhar said, while making a subtle reference to Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring who was seen dancing to the tunes of Ram bhajans at an event in Ludhiana a few days ago.

Jakhar, who was flanked by BJP nominee Anita Som Prakash, said, “What the Pakistan establishment could not do, leaders like CWC member Ambika Soni and other state Congress leaders tried to do by dividing Punjab on caste and religious lines.”

The state BJP chief said leaders who seek votes in the name of caste and religion would never succeed in Punjab.

Jakhar said chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann celebrated the day AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal went to jail. He said Mann’s ecstasy was not unfounded as he thought Punjab, which was being governed from Delhi, would be out of its clutches.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ex-MLA Sukhjit Kaur Sahi quits SAD, joins BJP

