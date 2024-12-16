Exorbitant security deposits keeping group home for mentally disabled out of reach

The long-awaited group home for people with intellectual disabilities and mental illness in Sector 31 remains stalled amid unexplained administrative delays. Despite the building being completed months ago, no admissions have begun, leaving desperate families frustrated and concerned about the future of the project, which has already missed several deadlines. (HT Photo)

Despite the building being completed months ago, no admissions have begun, leaving desperate families frustrated and concerned about the future of the project, which has already missed several deadlines.

Further compounding the worries of parents and caregivers, who campaigned for years for this facility, are the exorbitant security deposits prescribed by the Chandigarh administration.

The administration initially proposed refundable deposits of ₹19.2 lakh for a twin-sharing room, ₹30 lakh for a single room, and ₹42 lakh for a suite, covering 10 years. After public outcry, these amounts were halved, but even the revised deposits of ₹10–20 lakh for a five-year term are far beyond what most families can right away afford.

Deposit for Senior Citizens’ Home far lower

“Why are persons with disabilities being treated differently? The Senior Citizens’ Home in Sector 43 charges only ₹25,000 as a deposit. Here, they are asking for 80 times that amount,” said Satish Kumar, an 80-year-old retired banker whose son has a severe mental illness.

Kumar also highlighted that even monthly charges ranging from ₹16,000 to ₹35,000 are unaffordable for most families. “We only want our children to live with dignity. Is that too much to ask?” Kumar pleaded.

Families have compared group homes nationwide and found that deposits rarely exceed ₹6 lakh. They have suggested a range of ₹3–6 lakh, similar to other homes, but the administration has refused to revise the model, said families.

“No group home in India demands such a high deposit. The UT administration must reduce it to a reasonable level,” urged Joginder Kaur, 66, who is the sole caregiver for her mentally disabled son.

Kaur also expressed fears that the exorbitant costs and delays would result in low enrolments, leading to the building being repurposed. Hoping for redress, families have filed over 60 grievances, urging the administration to act swiftly.

No professional staff hired

Adding to the frustration, the facility has yet to hire professional staff or finalise admission guidelines. “The building is ready, but there is no management plan. No staff, no day-care services and even air conditioning hasn’t been installed,” said Sanjeev Agnihotri, another parent.

Efforts to contact Palika Arora, director of social welfare, for clarification went unanswered.