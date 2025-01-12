Expect fog, rain ahead: IMD

Cold wave with foggy days will continue, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said after light rain lashed the city in the wee hours of Sunday. Ludhiana had received around 11 mm rain till Sunday morning, according to the IMD’s Chandigarh centre. The IMD has issued an orange alert for fog in Ludhiana till January 14. People gather near a bonfire to keep themselves warm after mercury dipped in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to the IMD, the orange alert is for very dense fog and yellow alert is for dense fog. According to IMD’s Chandigarh centre director, cold wave will continue along with foggy conditions.

“Dense to very dense fog condition is very likely to prevail during night/early morning hours in many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Monday and in some parts on Tuesday,” the IMD stated in its daily bulletin.

Cold wave is a phenomenon where the temperature stays below normal. The normal for these days is around 18° Celsius. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city was 15° Celsius.

The IMD has said that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the region from Tuesday. The IMD daily bulletin predicted rainfall in the region from January 15 to 17.