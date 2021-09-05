Expect rain deficit in Chandigarh in September too: Experts

After recording a rainfall deficit in July and August, the city is likely to receive below normal rainfall in September as well, as per a long-range forecast of the India Meteorological Department.

Significantly, the country as a whole is expected to receive above normal rainfall, there remains a 35-45% probability that rain may be below normal in September.

Due to the prevailing El Niño-Southern Oscillation (an irregular periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean), neutral conditions are likely to continue while sea surface temperature shows a cooling tendency. So far, the city has received 427.9mm of rainfall, against a normal of 721.7mm – a 41% shortfall.

Chandigarh IMD director Manmohan Singh says, “Rain is likely to stay below normal in the region, which includes Punjab and Haryana, due to the prevailing weather conditions. It is unlikely that we will receive any more heavy showers in the city.”

The low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal which head towards the north-west are essential for rainfall in the city. However, this year the low-pressure systems stopped in central India.

More showers in the offing

The city is likely to receive up to 20mm rainfall in the coming days. On Saturday, only 1mm rainfall was recorded at the Sector-39 India Meteorological Observatory, while 13mm rain was received at the airport.

The maximum temperature also increased from 31°C on Friday to 33.1°C on Saturday. The minimum temperature dropped from 26.6°C on Friday, to 25.9°C on Saturday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.

Monsoon withdrawal likely to be delayed

Singh says monsoon withdrawal is likely to be delayed by a few days. “Monsoon withdrawal starts in Rajasthan around September 15, but the humidity suggests that monsoon withdrawal will be delayed by a few days,” he said.

Usually, monsoon starts withdrawing from Chandigarh on September 23. Last year, monsoon withdrawal started on September 30.