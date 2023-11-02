News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Expect rain, snow next week in HP: MeT

Expect rain, snow next week in HP: MeT

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Nov 02, 2023 06:46 AM IST

The weather will remain dry from November 4 to 6 and thereafter a fresh Western Disturbance would again hit the state on November 7, causing rainfall and snowfall across the state

: The meteorological department has forecast another spell of snow and rains in Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Expect rain, snow next week in HP: MeT (HT Photo)
Expect rain, snow next week in HP: MeT (HT Photo)

A Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from Monday night, said Surender Paul, director of Indian Meteorological Department’s Shimla Centre.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The weather will remain dry from November 4 to 6 and thereafter a fresh Western Disturbance would again hit the state on November 7, causing rainfall and snowfall across the state, he said.

Meanwhile, no large change has been witnessed in minimum and maximum temperatures.

The night temperature across the state was recorded normal with the plains colder than the hills. The maximum temperature was recorded above normal.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, remained the coldest place in the state, recording a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius followed by Kukumseri at 1.7 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature at Samdo was recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius and Kalpa 4.1 degrees Celsius. Famous tourist town of Manali shivered at 6.5 degrees Celsius, while state capital Shimla saw a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius.

Narkanda saw a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Narkanda 7.5 degrees, Kufri 9.5 degrees, Dalhousie 10 degrees, Palampur 10.5 degrees and Dharamshala 14.2 degrees Celsius.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out