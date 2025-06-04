Expect thunderstorms, gusty winds across Himachal

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has sounded an orange alert — thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (40-50 gusting up to 60 kmph) — in several districts of the state for Wednesday. The weather office in Shimla said that no large change in maximum temperatures is expected over many parts of the state during the next 48 hours. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The weather office has predicted light to moderate rainfall iin many places throughout the state on June 4. Light rainfall is also likely at a few places in the state on June 5 and at isolated places on June 6.

The orange alert has been issued for isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan. A yellow alert of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty wind (30-40 gusting up to 50 kmph) has been sounded in the remaining districts of Himachal.

Light to moderate rain at many places and light snow at isolated places was observed over the state during the past 24 hours. MeT officials said thunderstorms were observed in Shimla, Kangra, Sundernagar, Murari Devi and Jot, while hailstorms were reported in Shimla and Jot.

Gusty winds were reported in Neri (61 kmph) followed by Bilaspur (57 kmph), Seobagh (57 kmph), Kukumseri (43 kmph) and Kotkhai (37 kmph). The highest rainfall of 2 cm each was recorded in Kufri, Karsog and Guler followed by 1 cm rainfall each in Sundernagar, Shimla, Gohar, Mandi, Solan, Kahu and Una.

The weather office in Shimla said that no large change in maximum temperatures is expected over many parts of the state during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-5 degrees during the subsequent 3-4 days.