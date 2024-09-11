 Expect traffic snarls in Panchkula today as assembly candidates step out to file papers - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Expect traffic snarls in Panchkula today as assembly candidates step out to file papers

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 11, 2024 09:02 AM IST

In Panchkula, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gian Chand Gupta will file his nomination, accompanied by former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli. His padyatra (footmarch) will start from Tawa Chowk in Sector 10-11 and end at Shaheed Sandeep Sankhla Chowk.

Commuters in the city may witness traffic snarls and bottlenecks on Wednesday as the candidates of Kalka and Panchkula are expected to file their nominations for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, and take out rallies.

In Panchkula, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gian Chand Gupta will file his nomination, accompanied by former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli. (HT File)
In Panchkula, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gian Chand Gupta will file his nomination, accompanied by former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli. (HT File)

Although there are no traffic diversions, the Panchkula police have issued an advisory to minimise disruptions.

In Panchkula, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gian Chand Gupta will file his nomination, accompanied by former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli. His padyatra (footmarch) will start from Tawa Chowk in Sector 10-11 and end at Shaheed Sandeep Sankhla Chowk.

Janmayak Janta Party candidate Sushil Garg will also file his nomination for Panchkula assembly constituency.

Expect traffic congestion on routes like Tawa Chowk to Bela Vista Chowk and towards Majri Chowk from 9 am to 1 pm.

In Kalka, BJP candidate Shakti Rani Sharma and Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhry will file nominations at the sub divisional officer’s office on Railway Road. Due to this, traffic on Pinjore’s inner roads may be affected.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On