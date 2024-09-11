Expect traffic snarls in Panchkula today as assembly candidates step out to file papers

Commuters in the city may witness traffic snarls and bottlenecks on Wednesday as the candidates of Kalka and Panchkula are expected to file their nominations for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, and take out rallies. In Panchkula, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gian Chand Gupta will file his nomination, accompanied by former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli. (HT File)

Although there are no traffic diversions, the Panchkula police have issued an advisory to minimise disruptions.

In Panchkula, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gian Chand Gupta will file his nomination, accompanied by former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli. His padyatra (footmarch) will start from Tawa Chowk in Sector 10-11 and end at Shaheed Sandeep Sankhla Chowk.

Janmayak Janta Party candidate Sushil Garg will also file his nomination for Panchkula assembly constituency.

Expect traffic congestion on routes like Tawa Chowk to Bela Vista Chowk and towards Majri Chowk from 9 am to 1 pm.

In Kalka, BJP candidate Shakti Rani Sharma and Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhry will file nominations at the sub divisional officer’s office on Railway Road. Due to this, traffic on Pinjore’s inner roads may be affected.