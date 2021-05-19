Exploring possibility of Sputnik V production in Haryana: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, during a press conference Wednesday, said that he spoke to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to explore the possibility of Sputnik V vaccine manufacture in Haryana.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is in a pact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell 250 million vials of Sputnik V in India.

He said Union minister Nitin Gadkari has suggested that more pharma companies should be allowed to make Covid vaccine in country. “Haryana will explore if there can be tie-ups with companies like Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India that manufacturing vaccines in India to scale up production,” he said.

‘SCALING UP TESTING IN VILLAGES’

The Haryana government has stepped up testing in rural areas to check Covid spread. Dushyant said that the idea is to screen as many as people as possible after reports that despite showing symptoms people are reluctant to get checked.

The JJP leader dismissed Opposition leaders’ claims that there was under-reporting of Covid deaths in rural areas. “Testing has now been scaled up. All DCs have been directed in this regard and rapid antigen testing and RT-PCR tests are being done. Testing capacity has also been increased,” he said.

‘REFRAIN FROM STEPPING OUT IN VIEW OF TAUKTAE’

Dushyant urged people to stay vigilant over the next 48 hours and refrain from stepping out in view of Tauktae.

Dushyant said according to the MeT department, the flow of storm is moving towards Haryana via Gujarat and Rajasthan, and speed of the storm can move up to 50km/hr in most districts of Haryana from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening.

DCs of all districts have been instructed to conduct regular monitoring. Instructions have been given to make arrangements in order to ensure that there is no loss of life and property.