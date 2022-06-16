Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Explosives recovered from bus in Jammu
Explosives recovered from bus in Jammu

Ahead of the Amarnath yatra, Jammu Police on Wednesday recovered explosives from a passenger bus near Jhajjar Kotli on the outskirts of Jammu city. The bus was on its way to Jammu from Doda.
Police said during a routine security exercise and checking at a checkpoint, explosives in the form of gelatin sticks were recovered from a public transport bus at Jhajjar Kotli on the outskirts of Jammu city. (H File Photo)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Police said during a routine security exercise and checking at a checkpoint, explosives in the form of gelatin sticks were recovered from a public transport bus at Jhajjar, Kotli.

“The bomb disposal squad was immediately pressed into service and explosive was detonated through a controlled mechanism,” said a police spokesperson.

The Jhajjar Kotli police station SHO, inspector Vikram Sharma said, “An abandoned bag was found hidden on the bus coming from Doda towards Jammu”.

“The bus was stopped at a checkpoint and when checked, gelatin sticks, detonators and a wire was seized,” he added.

He informed that a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Explosives Substance Act was registered and investigations were taken on. No arrests have been made so far in the case, he added.

