Explosives recovered from bus in Jammu
Ahead of the Amarnath yatra, Jammu Police on Wednesday recovered explosives from a passenger bus near Jhajjar Kotli on the outskirts of Jammu city. The bus was on its way to Jammu from Doda.
Police said during a routine security exercise and checking at a checkpoint, explosives in the form of gelatin sticks were recovered from a public transport bus at Jhajjar, Kotli.
“The bomb disposal squad was immediately pressed into service and explosive was detonated through a controlled mechanism,” said a police spokesperson.
The Jhajjar Kotli police station SHO, inspector Vikram Sharma said, “An abandoned bag was found hidden on the bus coming from Doda towards Jammu”.
“The bus was stopped at a checkpoint and when checked, gelatin sticks, detonators and a wire was seized,” he added.
He informed that a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Explosives Substance Act was registered and investigations were taken on. No arrests have been made so far in the case, he added.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
