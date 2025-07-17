Expressing concern, Himachal education minister questions timing of cutting trees

Expressing concerns over encroachment on forest land and the ongoing cutting of the apple trees, education minister Rohit Thakur urged for a humanitarian perspective while questioning the timing of the cutting down of the apple trees. Expressing concerns over encroachment on forest land and the ongoing cutting of the apple trees, education minister Rohit Thakur urged for a humanitarian perspective while questioning the timing of the cutting down of the apple trees. (HT)

“The clearing of the forest land is being done in compliance with the high court orders, but the intention of the government is sensitive towards the poor and landless sections,” said Thakur while saying that he will take up the matter with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Thakur was interacting with the media on Wednesday after returning from Ladakh where he participated in an important meeting regarding the education system in border and tribal areas.

In compliance with the high court orders to clear forest land of all encroachments about 3,600 trees, mostly apple trees, are being axed, due to which there is great dissatisfaction among the farmers and gardeners. Kisan Sabha and apple growers organizations have announced to gherao the secretariat on July 29.

“Earlier also, such action was taken in 2015, at that time there was a Congress government and the then CM Virbhadra Singh had made a policy of not taking any action on land up to 5 bighas, but in 2017 there was a change of power and this policy could not be made,” said Rohit.

Thakur, who is Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency, added, “As a gardener and a representative of the area, this is a matter of pain. Small gardeners, who have less land, should get relief”.

Questioning the timing, Thakur said, “Monsoon is the time for plantation. In such a situation, cutting trees in this manner is not right when trees are planted in the rainy season. On the other hand, human perspective should also be kept in mind and at this time apples are getting ready and are ready to go to the market. In such a situation, this was not the right time to cut apple trees”.

He said that he will talk to the CM regarding this issue. “Small farmers and gardeners who have less than five bighas of land should be given relief,” he said, demanding that the benefits of the FR policy of land allocation of five to 10 bighas should reach the real needy and relief should be given to the displaced.

School buildings will not be built around rivers and streams

In wake of damages to education institutes owing to the torrential rains since June 20, the education department has completely banned the construction of school buildings near the river banks. “Now no school buildings will be built around rivers and streams,” said Rohit Thakur on Wednesday.

“The way we are witnessing destruction during monsoon every year mostly on the banks of rivers and streams, the education department has completely banned the construction of school buildings around rivers and streams”, said Thakur.

He said that not only the education department but other departments should also not build any building near the rivers and streams. “Government schools have suffered a lot of damage in the disaster and he will visit Seraj soon. About 10 schools have been completely damaged and these schools will be started soon, for which private buildings will be rented there,” he said.

Hitting out at the Union government, Thakur said, “Help should come on time. Himachal Pradesh needed a lot of help when the disaster came in 2023 but money is being received in 2025. The Centre should help when it is needed”.