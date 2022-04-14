Ex-Punjab DGP SK Sharma appointed Chandigarh Golf Association president
The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) has elected former Punjab director general of police SK Sharma as its new president, while former first-class cricketer Sanjiv DP Azad from Indian Revenue Service will continue to hold the charge of general secretary. CGA is affiliated to Indian Golf Union and Chandigarh Olympic Association.
According to Colonel Manvinder Singh, general manager of CGA, Pratap Hoon and Rupinder Singh will work as senior vice-presidents. AK Sharma from Indian Revenue Service and former first-class cricketer Monish DP Azad have been nominated as new vice-presidents of the association. Harpuneet Singh Sandhu is new treasurer while Harinder Pal Singh Bedi and Ashwani K Sharma will be the joint secretaries.
The newly-elected president has also nominated Lt Colonel BS Chahal and Colonel HS Baidwan (retired) as secretaries/members of the executive committee. Further, Bachitter Singh, JS Sukhija, Harcharan Singh and Bhupinder Singh Makkar have been nominated as executive members.
-
Will conduct RT-PCR tests in Ghaziabad schools to confirm cases, say officials
The officials of the district health department said on Wednesday that they will administer RT-PCR tests to students and staff to confirm suspected Covid-19 cases, because while schools have reported several suspected cases recently, only eight cases from seven schools were confirmed till Tuesday. Of the seven schools, one is in Delhi and one in Noida Extension, and all the infected students/staff are residents of Ghaziabad, officials said.
-
Dera Bassi: 27-year-old woman constable commits suicide
A 27-year-old Punjab Police woman constable was found hanging at her house in Haripur Hindua in Dera Bassi on Tuesday evening. Police said the deceased, who was posted at the Punjab DGP office in Chandigarh, left no suicide note. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS 3 held with illicit liquor in Panchkula Panchkula Police recovered 192 bottles of illicit liquor from three youths on Tuesday night. A case has been registered under Excise Act.
-
Four killed in two road mishaps in Chamba, Kangra
Four people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Chamba and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday. Two members of a family were killed and two seriously injured when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Tunnuhatti in Dalhousie sub division of Chamba district early on Wednesday. The accident took place 23 km from Dalhousie town on the Chamba-Pathankot highway.
-
12 lady cops to patrol 25 educational institutes in Mohali
Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni on Wednesday flagged off 10 motorcycles and six scooters at District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 which will be used by police for patrolling. Speaking on the occasion, Soni said that 12 lady police personnel will use the scooters to patrol 25 important schools, colleges, and educational institutions, so that they can prevent incidents of eve-teasing and provide a safe environment to students.
-
Mild intensity quake jolts Dharamshala in Himachal
A mild intensity quake was recorded in Dharamshala town of Kangra district early on Wednesday. The quake, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale, struck at 4.58am. The epicentre was 19km deep near Chamunda Devi temple, 10km south-southeast of Dharamshala town. No loss of life or damage to property was reported. A tremor of 2.6-magnitude had jolted Mandi district on March 23, followed by another measuring 3 on the Richter scale in Kangra on March 24.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics