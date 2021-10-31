Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-SAD sarpanch booked for attempt to murder in Sangrur
chandigarh news

Ex-SAD sarpanch booked for attempt to murder in Sangrur

The Dirba police on Saturday booked a former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch for allegedly opening fire at two sons of Congress-backed sarpanch at Ladbanjara village, around 35km from Sangrur
The accused, Karamjit Singh, alias Karma, of Ladbanjara, went to Kashmir Singh’s place and fired gunshots at Jagtar Singh and Harinder Singh
The accused, Karamjit Singh, alias Karma, of Ladbanjara, went to Kashmir Singh’s place and fired gunshots at Jagtar Singh and Harinder Singh
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

The Dirba police on Saturday booked a former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch for allegedly opening fire at two sons of Congress-backed sarpanch at Ladbanjara village, around 35km from Sangrur.

The police said the incident took place on Friday over the election of a cooperative society. The accused, Karamjit Singh, alias Karma, of Ladbanjara, went to Kashmir Singh’s place and fired gunshots at Jagtar Singh and Harinder Singh. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Patiala.

Dirba SHO Inderpal Singh said a case has been registered and investigations are on.

“Karamjit and an unidentified person have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. A hunt has been launched to arrest them,” added the SHO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out