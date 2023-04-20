Ex-serviceman opens fire at wife, daughter in Jammu and Kashmir, later shoots self

An ex-serviceman allegedly opened fire at his wife and minor daughter after they objected to him drinking alcohol in Kishtwar district late on Tuesday night. An ex-serviceman allegedly opened fire at his wife and minor daughter after they objected to him drinking alcohol in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT File)

After opening fire at his family, the accused, who has been identified as Ghulam Hussain, also tried to end his life by shooting himself with a 12-bore rifle.

The injured have been identified as Rubeena Begum and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Yasmeena Banoo.

Sharing details about the incident, a police officer said, “The incident took place in Angole area of the Thakrai belt. The accused and victims were shifted to a hospital.”

“The woman and her daughter objected to the drinking habit of the accused and had heated arguments with him on Tuesday evening. In a fit of rage, the accused opened fire at his wife and minor daughter,” the officer added.

Hearing gunshots, neighbours rushed to the house. The accused and the victims were shifted to the Kishtwar district hospital.

The weapon of offence, licensed 12 bore gun, was seized by the police and a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 30 of the Arms Act has been registered at Kishtwar police station.