Extend voting time for Sangrur bypoll by an hour: Bhagwant Mann to ECI
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India to increase the voting time for the ongoing Sangrur parliamentary bypoll by an hour, till 7pm.
Taking to Twitter, the Punjab CM said a large section of electorate was busy in paddy transplantation and had been unable to exercise its franchise.
However, chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju said, “Extending the voting time is the prerogative of the ECI. So far, I have no knowledge about the time being extended.”
Polling began at 8 am amid tight security, and was to continue till 6pm. There are 15,69,240 eligible voters – 8,30,056 men, 7,39,140 women and 44 transgenders – in the Sangrur parliamentary constituency. A total of 16 candidates, including three women, are in the fray.
The bypoll is the first test of popularity for AAP after its impressive performance in the assembly elections. The bypoll comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing heat over the law-and-order issue and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
-
Warner sends out warning after Australia's shock ODI series loss to Sri Lanka
Australia have fallen to their first ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka since 1992 but senior opening batter David Warner believes that there is a silver lining in the loss. Warner was dismissed for 99 in the fourth ODI, which Sri Lanka went on to win by four runs. They thus took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with one match to go.
-
Kendall Jenner, boyfriend Devin Booker end two-year relationship, says report
Model Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker have called it quits, as per a new report. The two were dating for almost two years.
-
Sensex rises 443 points to end day at 52,266; Nifty closes session at 15,575
From the Sensex pack, Maruti, M&M, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Wipro, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the major gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo ended with gains while Seoul settled lower. European markets were trading in the red in mid-session deals.
