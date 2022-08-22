Extortion bid in Ambala: Police to bring accused Monu Rana from Kurukshetra jail on Aug 25

The Ambala police are set to bring gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, on production remand from Kurukshetra Jail next week in connection with an extortion bid case registered at the Mullana police station on Wednesday.

Rana and his nephew Yuvraj Singh, who is also lodged in the same jail, were booked for demanding ₹20,000 per month as protection money from Ravi Kashyap, a caretaker at the parking of MM University in Mullana town.

Mullana police station in-charge inspector Surender Singh said, “Yuvraj will be brought on production warrant on August 22, followed by Monu Rana on August 25.”

Kashyap had alleged that a man claiming to be Monu Rana called him via WhatsApp on August 13 and threatened to kill him if he didn’t pay him ₹20,000 per month. Later in the day, a man approached him at the parking lot with two more men and demanded the money. When he refused to pay, the man threatened him that Monu and Yuvraj will have him killed if he didn’t relent. While leaving, the three men had threatened to shoot him if the money was not arranged within a couple of days.

Two days after the extortion case was registered, two masked men had fired at least three rounds in the air at the parking lot on Friday evening. The shooters, who had arrived on a motorcycle, were captured in a CCTV camera.

On Saturday, the police had arrested Narender Singh, alias Pintu, in connection with the firing incident. Hailing from Thambar village in Barara town, he was sent to Ambala Central Jail on Sunday.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The rest of the accused are being traced. An attempt to murder case has been registered. Rana and Yuvraj will be questioned in connection with the firing incident too.”

Monu is in jail since January this year for allegedly conspiring the double murder in which Mohit Rana, a gangster affiliated with the Bhupi Rana gang, and his friend Vishal, alias Bhola, were gunned down in Ambala Cantonment.

Monu was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in 2019 in connection with the 2014 murder of Mohammad Mushtaq of Barara, a member of the Bhupi Rana gang.

However, he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in October last year on medical grounds.