Extortion bid in Ambala: Police to bring accused Monu Rana from Kurukshetra jail on Aug 25
The Ambala police are set to bring gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, on production remand from Kurukshetra Jail next week in connection with an extortion bid case registered at the Mullana police station on Wednesday.
Rana and his nephew Yuvraj Singh, who is also lodged in the same jail, were booked for demanding ₹20,000 per month as protection money from Ravi Kashyap, a caretaker at the parking of MM University in Mullana town.
Mullana police station in-charge inspector Surender Singh said, “Yuvraj will be brought on production warrant on August 22, followed by Monu Rana on August 25.”
Kashyap had alleged that a man claiming to be Monu Rana called him via WhatsApp on August 13 and threatened to kill him if he didn’t pay him ₹20,000 per month. Later in the day, a man approached him at the parking lot with two more men and demanded the money. When he refused to pay, the man threatened him that Monu and Yuvraj will have him killed if he didn’t relent. While leaving, the three men had threatened to shoot him if the money was not arranged within a couple of days.
Two days after the extortion case was registered, two masked men had fired at least three rounds in the air at the parking lot on Friday evening. The shooters, who had arrived on a motorcycle, were captured in a CCTV camera.
On Saturday, the police had arrested Narender Singh, alias Pintu, in connection with the firing incident. Hailing from Thambar village in Barara town, he was sent to Ambala Central Jail on Sunday.
Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The rest of the accused are being traced. An attempt to murder case has been registered. Rana and Yuvraj will be questioned in connection with the firing incident too.”
Monu is in jail since January this year for allegedly conspiring the double murder in which Mohit Rana, a gangster affiliated with the Bhupi Rana gang, and his friend Vishal, alias Bhola, were gunned down in Ambala Cantonment.
Monu was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in 2019 in connection with the 2014 murder of Mohammad Mushtaq of Barara, a member of the Bhupi Rana gang.
However, he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in October last year on medical grounds.
Policeman booked on rape charge in Jind
The Jind women police on Sunday booked a policeman for raping a woman in the district. The accused has been identified as a policeman working in Jind, Vijay. The police said they are ascertaining his rank. The victim, who hails from Jind, said she came in contact with the policeman in 2016 and he offered her a drink with some laced with intoxicant.
Six UP men held for cattle smuggling in Kurukshetra; 35 buffaloes rescued
The Kurukshetra police have arrested six Uttar Pradesh residents for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of cattle and rescued 35 stolen buffaloes from their possession. The police officials claimed that the animals, including calves and buffalos, were stuffed into three pickup trucks. The accused have been identified as Fazil, Shabbu, Rehan, Mohammad Faizal, Fazlu and Gurvinder Singh, all are residents of Gangoh of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Stray cattle with LSD flying under officials’ radar: Sector 61 residents
With cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) on the rise in the tricity area, Sector 61 residents have alleged that diseased stray cows were roaming around in the sector, but authorities were not rescuing them. MC officials say while they are aware of diseased stray cattle, there was not much they could do as the MC-run gaushalas are at capacity.
AAP increased higher education budget by 16% this year: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Minister of higher education, sports and youth services Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Sunday said there has been a 16% increase in budgetary allocation for higher education this year. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences former registrar Piyare Lal Garg, who was the keynote speaker, said unaided colleges were rendering valuable services to society and underlined the need to improve the working environment of teachers working in all colleges, particularly unaided colleges.
Jewels, mobiles stolen from house in Manimajra
Two mobile phones, gold and silver ornaments, cash and other documents were stolen from a house in Gobindpura, Manimajra, on Friday. HTC Abhishek, Garima walk away with badminton trophies Chandigarh Top seeds Abhishek Saini and Garima Singh beat their respective opponents in the final to clinch the men's and women's singles' titles on the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Badminton Championship, which concluded at the Sector 38 Complex on Sunday.
