Extortion racket: Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa’s family members arrested

Jalandhar According to the police, gangsters’ family members allegedly harboured accused and had been directly involved in the criminal conspiracy to extort ₹ 2 crore from a businessman.

The Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested family members of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa and his accomplice Yadwinder Singh in a case related to extortion calls made to a Jalandhar-based businessman.

In a FIR registered on June 12, unidentified persons were booked under Sections of 384 (extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) 212 (harbouring an offender), 216 (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) and 216A (penalty for harbouring robbers) of the IPC for demanding ₹2 crore from a businessman.

A police spokesperson said after registering the FIR, teams were formed and raids were conducted leading to the arrest of the family members of Yadwinder Singh and Lakhbir Singh Landa.

“During the course of investigation, the family members of the gangsters were found harbouring accused and were directly involved in the criminal conspiracy,” the spokesperson said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ranjodh Singh, Landa’s brother-in-law, his sister Jaspal Kaur and Landa’s mother Parminder Kaur. Similarly, Jaikaar Singh, father of Yadwinder Singh, along with Baljeet Kaur, his mother, and Husanpreet Kaur, his sister, were nabbed by the police.

“The arrests were made as part of investigations into extortion-related crimes allegedly conducted by the Landa gang,” he said.

On June 10, the Jalandhar police nabbed three associates for allegedly running an extortion racket.

On June 3, Landa’s men allegedly opened fire at the security officer of a factory owner. The accused were demanding money from the factory owner and had been repeatedly calling him.

Accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopy, Bhupinder Singh, alias Bunty, and Jagroop Singh, alias Joopa, said commissioner of police Swapan Sharma.