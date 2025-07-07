Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Ex-WFI chief at felicitation ceremony: MP, MLA skip event citing “time constraints”

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 06:30 AM IST

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh and BJP’s Dadri MLA Suneel Sangwan walked out of a felicitation ceremony in Bond Kalan village, Charkhi Dadri, on Sunday before the arrival of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The two leaders cited “time constraints” and other commitments, but their exit came amid strong objections raised by khap panchayats over Singh’s invitation to the event.

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The ceremony was organised by villagers and the Rajput Mahasabha to honour wrestler Rachna Parmar, who recently won a gold medal at the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Vietnam. Along with the athlete, Brij Bhushan, MP Dharambir Singh, and MLA Sangwan had also been invited to the event.

Several khap bodies had urged organisers not to invite Brij Bhushan, who has been embroiled in controversies, particularly involving allegations of sexual harassment. Despite these objections, the organisers went ahead with his invitation.

Before Brij Bhushan’s arrival, both Jat leaders — MP Dharambir and MLA Sangwan — left the venue, avoiding any public association with him amid ongoing protests from the khaps. Charkhi Dadri happens to be the home district of Olympian and now a Congress MLA from Julana Vinesh Phogat, who was among wrestlers to lead a protest against Singh.

While addressing the gathering, Brij Bhushan defended himself, saying, “I am innocent but I have a controversial past. During the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation, Mulayam Singh had ordered my arrest after the Babri mosque demolition. I hold no hatred against any caste or religion.”

Brij Bhushan also asserted that the next Olympic medal in wrestling will come from Haryana and assured that the state’s wrestlers would not face any bias.

With inputs from PTI

