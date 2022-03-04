Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eye on elections, Himachal CM presents tax-free budget
Eye on elections, Himachal CM presents tax-free budget

Jai Ram Thakur hikes monthly old-age pension from 1,001 to 1,500, lowers age limit for such pension from 70 to 60 years
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur before presenting the budget at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 03:54 PM IST
ByGaurav Bisht

With an eye on the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections this year-end, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday presented a 51,365-crore tax-free budget, aimed at appeasing every section with focus on the social sector.

There is a nominal increase of 2.3% ( 1,173 crore) in the budget as compared to the previous budget of 50,192 crore.

With the total revenue receipts estimated to be 36,375 crore and total expenditure pegged at 40,278 crore, the total revenue deficit is estimated to be 3,903 crore in the 2022-23 financial year. The fiscal deficit is likely to be 9,602 crore, which is 4.98% of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). According to the revised estimates for 2020-21, the total revenue surplus for the 2021-22 fiscal was 278 crore.

Presenting the fifth and the last budget of the state BJP government, Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, said: “The guiding principle of this budget is sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas.” He announced to increase the monthly old-age pension amount from 1,001 to 1,500. Thakur also announced decreasing the age limit from 70 years to 60 years for availing such pension, without any income limit.

The chief minister announced increasing the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALAD) fund from the existing 1.8 crore to 2 crore.

He said the 2022-23 budget is a reflection of people’s aspirations and the resolve of the government to continue the pace of development despite the economic ill-effects brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. “The last four years have been challenging for the government, however, defying all odds, we have been successful in fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ensuring balanced development,” he said.

He said that of every 100, 26 is spent on salaries, 15 on pensions, 10 on interest payment, 11 on loan repayment, 9 on grant to autonomous bodies and the remaining 29 on capital expenses and other activities.

Thakur said that the budget this year will focus on the expansion of the social security net, strengthening and expansion of health services, employment creation, increasing farmers’ income and improving the quality of education.

Thanking the Centre for its support and liberal grants to the state, Thakur said that according to estimates, Himachal Pradesh’s economy will register a negative growth of 8.3%. “This is an achievement of our government despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

He added that the per capita income of the state is likely to be 2,01,854, an increase of 18,568 over the previous year’s 1,83,286, and 56,318 higher than the national per capita income.

    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

