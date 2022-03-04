Eye on elections, Himachal CM presents tax-free budget
With an eye on the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections this year-end, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday presented a ₹51,365-crore tax-free budget, aimed at appeasing every section with focus on the social sector.
There is a nominal increase of 2.3% ( ₹1,173 crore) in the budget as compared to the previous budget of ₹50,192 crore.
With the total revenue receipts estimated to be ₹36,375 crore and total expenditure pegged at ₹40,278 crore, the total revenue deficit is estimated to be ₹3,903 crore in the 2022-23 financial year. The fiscal deficit is likely to be ₹9,602 crore, which is 4.98% of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). According to the revised estimates for 2020-21, the total revenue surplus for the 2021-22 fiscal was ₹278 crore.
Presenting the fifth and the last budget of the state BJP government, Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, said: “The guiding principle of this budget is sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas.” He announced to increase the monthly old-age pension amount from ₹1,001 to ₹1,500. Thakur also announced decreasing the age limit from 70 years to 60 years for availing such pension, without any income limit.
The chief minister announced increasing the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALAD) fund from the existing ₹1.8 crore to ₹2 crore.
He said the 2022-23 budget is a reflection of people’s aspirations and the resolve of the government to continue the pace of development despite the economic ill-effects brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. “The last four years have been challenging for the government, however, defying all odds, we have been successful in fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ensuring balanced development,” he said.
He said that of every ₹100, ₹26 is spent on salaries, ₹15 on pensions, ₹10 on interest payment, ₹11 on loan repayment, ₹9 on grant to autonomous bodies and the remaining ₹29 on capital expenses and other activities.
Thakur said that the budget this year will focus on the expansion of the social security net, strengthening and expansion of health services, employment creation, increasing farmers’ income and improving the quality of education.
Thanking the Centre for its support and liberal grants to the state, Thakur said that according to estimates, Himachal Pradesh’s economy will register a negative growth of 8.3%. “This is an achievement of our government despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.”
He added that the per capita income of the state is likely to be ₹2,01,854, an increase of ₹18,568 over the previous year’s ₹1,83,286, and ₹56,318 higher than the national per capita income.
-
Rujuta Diwekar suggests 3 forgotten foods to deal with hot flashes
A hot flash is a sudden sensation of warmth in your upper body - face, neck or chest and can be followed by a lot of sweating and palpitations. While many of us rarely experience them, their frequency may increase during perimenopausal or menopausal stage. Certain medical conditions, hot environment, a strenuous physical activity could also trigger hot flashes.
-
‘You play so much limited-overs cricket that you lose basics’: Gambhir on Kohli
Gautam Gambhir noticed a big weakness in Virat Kohli's batting after he was dismissed on 45 in his 100th Test in Mohali.
-
'Due to Ganguly's stature and position, no one could object': Ex-BCCI selector
A former BCCI selector has claimed that board president Sourav Ganguly regularly attends team selection meetings even though the rules suggest otherwise.
-
30 killed, 50 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.
-
Watch Kohli's reaction as he goes through his dismissal replay, Rohit stunned
As a disappointed Kohli walked back to the change room, the camera caught the former India captain watching his dismissal on the television screen. Expectedly, Kohli seemed a bit miffed as his expressions suggested.