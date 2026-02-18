Eyes on polls, Sukhbir kicks off party’s campaign from Qadian

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal launched the first phase of the party’s election campaign from the Qadian assembly segment on Tuesday. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal launched the first phase of the party’s election campaign from the Qadian assembly segment on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He outlined his vision for the state, including the welfare of farmers, pucca bundhs on rivers, upgraded welfare schemes for the weaker sections, ₹10 lakh interest-free loans for the youth, government jobs for Punjabis only and an end to gangster culture and drug mafia.

However, SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia skipped the rally organised by halqa in-charge Guriqbal Singh Mahal.

While addressing the rally, Sukhbir said, “Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is not only corrupt and has acquired 2,500 acres in Australia, but is also readying to compromise the river waters of Punjab”.

“The file which the central government has made against Mann has forced him to soften his position vis a vis transfer of water to Haryana through the SYL canal. I want to make it clear. We will not allow one drop of SYL water to flow out of the state,” he said.

Sukhbir alleged that Punjab was suffering because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) refused to speak up for Punjab at the Centre. “This will be the fate of any party which will sell its Rajya Sabha seats to the highest bidder,” he said, adding “AAP had sold its Rajya Sabha seats to moneybags”.

Speaking on how the Congress and AAP had first “reduced and were now denying social welfare benefits to the underprivileged”, Sukhbir said, “We are committed to augmenting all social welfare schemes which were started by Parkash Singh Badal besides creating more new schemes for the weaker sections”.

He said the atta-daal scheme would be restarted with atta being given at ₹4 per kg and daal at ₹20 per kg. “ ₹one lakh wedding assistance will be given to the poorer sections and old age pension will be hiked to ₹3,100 per month,” he added.

Explaining how new jobs and avenues would be opened for the youth and all new industries would have to hire 75% Punjabi youth, he said all government jobs would be available for Punjabis only. He also announced that ₹10 lakh interest-free loan would be available to youth which they could return within a period of 10 years. He said the next SAD government would ensure 50% reservation to students of meritorious schools in government as well as private engineering and medical colleges.