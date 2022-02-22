Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Facebook post of EVM lands another Ludhiana resident in trouble
Facebook post of EVM lands another Ludhiana resident in trouble

Assistant sub-inspector Pyara Singh said the accused had managed to take mobile phone inside the polling station in Ludhiana , clicked the picture of EVM while polling and posted it on facebook
The Ludhiana police are trying to trace the accused Bhadwaj Deepu, who shared picture of EVM, using details of his profile on facebook (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The returning officer from Ludhiana North constituency on Tuesday ordered the police to lodge an FIR against a city resident, who had posted a picture of EVM, reportedly clicked on poll day, on facebook.

On Sunday too, the Division number 3 police and PAU police lodged two such cases.

The Haibowal police are trying to trace the accused Bhadwaj Deepu, using details of his profile on a social networking site.

Assistant sub-inspector Pyara Singh said the accused had managed to take mobile phone inside the polling station, clicked the picture of EVM while polling and posted it on social networking sites.

A case under Sections 126-B and 132 of Representation of people Act has been registered against the accused.

A team of Election Commission and police is keeping tabs on social networking sites.

