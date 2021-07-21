Faced with opposition, SGPC changes plan to raze oldest operational Golden Temple serai

The Shiromani Gurdwara Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday decided to change its plan to demolish the Guru Ram Das Niwas, the oldest operational serai in the Golden Temple complex, amid opposition by the Sikh hardliners.

The apex gurdwara committee said it will now preserve the serai’s front portion in memory of those killed in the Operation Bluestar and as an evidence of the army action.

The demolition plan was postponed several times in the last five years.

After an executive committee meeting, SGPC president Jagir Kaur said, “New rooms will be constructed at the site of Guru Ramdas Serai to replace the unusable rooms, but the exterior (front) will remain intact.”

Also, portraits of those killed in the serai will be displayed after its revamp, she said. “Many Sikhs were killed in the serai in 1984 and their names along with photographs would be inscribed,” she added.

“It was decided that generic chemist stores and laboratories will be opened at historic gurdwaras to provide cheap and quality medicines to the needy. The SGPC has spent ₹1.75 crore to save people during the pandemic. These services will continue,” said Jagir Kaur.

‘Draft sent to Rajya Sabha

panel on NCERT syllabi’

Kaur said the SGPC has sent a draft to include authentic history in syllabus books prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for different classes. “During a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I had raised the issue of distortion of Sikh history in the syllabi. Suggestions were sought from the Rajya Sabha committee in this regard. An appeal will be made to the Rajya Sabha Committee to publish the books only after showing them to the SGPC first,” she added.