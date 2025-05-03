Facing drinking water shortage, says Haryana CM on dispute with Punjab

Amid the ongoing water-sharing dispute with Punjab, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday appealed to the people of both states to maintain peace and said that in the all-party meeting, a resolution was passed that the Punjab government should implement the decision taken by Bhakra Beas Management Board to release Haryana’s share of water. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during an event in Chandigarh. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Saini said that the state is facing issues related to drinking water. “I want to tell (Punjab CM Bhagwant) Mann sahib that this water doesn’t belong to Punjab only but to the whole country. On April 23, the Bhakra Beas Management Board decided to give 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, but the Mann government did not honour this decision. On April 30, in the BBMB meeting, a resolution was passed to implement the April 23 decision. 12.55 MAF water is allotted to Haryana against 10.67 MAF given to the state. Punjab is using more than its share of water. Haryana is getting 17% less water than originally allocated to it. At least don’t play politics on water meant for drinking purposes. Today, in Haryana, we are facing issues related to drinking water,” the Haryana CM said.

He said that the Punjab government should release the state’s share of water.

“In the all-party meeting today, it was decided that the Mann government (Punjab government) should release our share of water. We have also passed a resolution that the Punjab government should implement the decision taken by BBMB on April 23 to release Haryana’s share of water. We also appeal to the people of both states to maintain peace,” Saini said.

The statement comes after the Punjab CM raised concerns on May 1 over decreasing water levels in key reservoirs. He mentioned that the water levels in Pong, Bhakra and Ranjit Sagar dams are 32 feet, 12 feet, and 14 feet below last year’s levels, respectively.

Mann lashed out at the BBMB for directing Punjab to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. He opposed the directive, saying Punjab is already grappling with its own water needs due to the upcoming paddy sowing season and declining groundwater levels.

Amid the escalating tensions, Mann called an all-party meeting on May 2 to discuss Punjab’s water rights. The AAP-led Punjab government has called a special session of the assembly on Monday to table a resolution on the issue.