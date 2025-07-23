Facing trial in stalking case, former Haryana BJP chief Barala’s son Vikas is now assistant advocate general

Facing trial in stalking case of disc jockey Varnika Kundu in 2017, former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala has been appointed as a law officer by the state government with advocate general (AG) office. Vikas Barala and his friend allegedly pursued the woman, attempted to block her path, and tried to enter her vehicle.(HT File)

Barala, who is among over 100 law officers whose appointments were notified on July 18 by the government, has been appointed as assistant advocate general at Delhi office of the AG.

The Kundu stalking case had brought national attention to issues of women’s safety and the influence of political connections in legal proceedings.

On the night of August 4, 2017, Kundu, daughter of former senior IAS officer VS Kundu, was heading to her home in Chandigarh when she noticed a car following her.

Also read | They wanted to get in or get me out, says woman stalked by BJP leader’s son

According to the complaint, the occupants, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar, allegedly pursued Kundu, attempted to block her path, and tried to enter her vehicle.

They were initially charged under Section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act by the Chandigarh police. Subsequently, charges of attempted abduction were added after widespread criticism of police functioning.

Also read | Meet DJ Varnika Kundu, back on the console, being ‘normal’

On October 13, 2017, a Chandigarh court framed charges against the duo.

Barala remained in jail for five months and appeared in his law course exam during the period. The case is being tried at a judicial magistrate (first class) court in Chandigarh, where prosecution evidence is complete and defence witness examination is underway.

When asked, Kundu said such appointments are government’s prerogative and she would not like to comment on that at this stage. She, however, added that she is disappointed by the judiciary as her case has been lingering on for the last 8 years in district courts. “I still have faith in judiciary but it’s kind of wavering now due to repeated adjournments as the trial is being dragged and delayed. It’s been 8 years and a long wait for justice. As far as appointment of Vikas Barala is concerned, I would not like to comment on that at this stage” she said.

Vikas Barala did not respond to HT’s calls and texts.

The advertisement for these appointments/engagements was put out in January and as per the Haryana Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2016, after initial scrutiny recommendations are made to government by a selection committee on various professional parameters—which include number of cases handled and more. An applicant has also to inform whether any FIR is registered and whether he has been convicted in any FIR. The 2016 law bars only appointment/ engagement of a person, who has been convicted of an offence involving moral turpitude.

HT’s calls and texts to Haryana AG Pravindra Chauhan did not yield any response.

Other high-profile appointments include that of Anu Pal, sister of UT home secretary Mandeep Singh Brar and younger sister of justice Lisa Gill of the Punjab and Haryana high court; Swati Batra daughter of former HC judge Lalita Batra (retd); Ruchi Sekhri, a BJP leader from Punjab and Nitin Kaushal, son of former chief secretary, Punjab, Sarvesh Kaushal.