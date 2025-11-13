‘Factionalised’ BJP not a challenge: Himachal CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that “factionalised” saffron party is not a challenge. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu the event in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI)

“Factionalised BJP is not a challenge. Even BJP MLAs are ‘drifting away’ and the party’s infighting is eroding its strength in the hill state,” he said after the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Himachal HAAT under the state rural livelihood mission and rural development department in Shimla. The initiative is part of the Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (HIMURRA), which markets products made by rural women across the state.

“At present, the BJP is divided into five groups --the Anurag group, Nadda group, Jai Ram Thakur group, Dhawala group, and the so-called ‘sold-out’ group. Let us wait and see which one among them becomes strong enough to offer a real challenge. I will take that group as my challenge. We still have two years to go. We will take on whichever faction of the opposition emerges strongest as a challenge in the 2027 assembly elections”, said Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while speaking to Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

Talking about BJP’s “internal divisions and leadership tensions”, Sukhu said, “The division in BJP is due to their own leaders. Jai Ram got upset when slogans for Anurag Thakur as the next chief minister were raised in Mandi. He reacted by holding rallies in Hamirpur to assert control. Those who are under stress make frequent statements,” he said, adding, “The BJP leaders tried to buy democracy and manipulate public sentiment through operation lotus. But the people of Himachal, with the blessings of our deities, have stood with Congress. That’s why our 40 MLAs have been re-elected. We will continue to serve the people with dedication,” he said.

Targeting the leader of Opposition over his recent remarks, chief minister Sukhvinder SIngh Sukhu said, “Jai Ram says whatever he is made to read. This (Congress) is not a contract model government where tenders of ₹1,100 crore were renewed for 10% commissions. They earned ₹400 crore in four years. In just one year, our government has generated ₹1,050 crore in revenue.”

“Congress government in Himachal remains firmly focused on its three core priorities education, healthcare, and strengthening the rural economy,” said Sukhu.

Himachal Haat coming up near the lift in Shimla will be constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore and will serve as a vibrant marketplace showcasing authentic Himachali products, while promoting the income, identity, and self-reliance of rural entrepreneurs, especially women self help groups, under the HIMIRA brand.

It will be developed as a modern tensile structure comprising 24–25 shops, which will be allotted to SHGs from all 12 districts of Himachal. It will bring together rural art and craft, handloom, handicraft, food processing products, and traditional Himachali cuisines under one roof, providing a permanent marketing and livelihood platform for SHG women.