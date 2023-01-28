Factory mishap: Owner booked for endangering lives of labourers

Almost 22 days after eight labourers suffered burn injuries after molten iron fell on them in a factory at Bilga village of Sahnewal, the police lodged an FIR against the owner on Thursday. According to the police, the accused owner has not adopted safety measures for the factory workers following which they suffered injuries.

The owner has been identified as Mahesh Gupta of the Civil Lines. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of ASI Pavittar Singh. The ASI stated in the FIR that during investigation, they found that the factory owner and the supervisor had not followed safety measures. Moreover, the labourers were not provided any safety gears following which eight labourers had suffered injuries.

The ASI added that the labourers in their statement also mentioned that the factory owner and supervisor had forced them to work without safety gears.

A case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sahnewal police station. On January 5, eight labourers had suffered burn injuries when molten iron suddenly fell on them from a furnace in the steel factory at Sahnewal.

The incident happened when the victims were on night duty in the factory, KK alliance, Bilga road in Sahnewal. The injured were rushed to the local civil hospital.