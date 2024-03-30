Factory worker dies in cylinder blast in Punjab’s Phagwara

A 27-year-old worker died on Friday in a gas cylinder blast that took place in a factory located along the Phagwara-Banga road, police said. Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh identified the victim as Baljit Singh of Khothran village.

The man, who suffered burns in his abdomen, succumbed while on the way to a hospital in Ludhiana, they said.

He said Baljit Singh was rushed to a local civil hospital, which referred him to DMC hospital in Ludhiana.

The DSP said that the blast ripped a part of his belly.

Baljit Singh was a worker at the factory located in the Amar Nagar locality.

He was filling gas in a small fire extinguisher cylinder from a bigger cylinder when the small cylinder went off.

The DSP said police were screening CCTV camera footage to get further leads into the matter.

A neighbour told reporters that the sound of the blast was so loud it sent the residents into panic.