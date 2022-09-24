Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Factory worker killed in blast in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district

Factory worker killed in blast in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 03:42 PM IST

The factory in Nasrala town on Jalandhar road manufactures medical oxygen cylinders, dissolved acetylene gas and nitrogen oxide; experts called to ascertain cause of blast

A factory worker was killed and three others were injured in an explosion at an acetylene manufacturing unit in Nasrala town of Hoshiarpur district on Saturday. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. (Representative image)
A factory worker was killed and three others were injured in an explosion at an acetylene manufacturing unit in Nasrala town of Hoshiarpur district on Saturday. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. (Representative image)
ByHarpreet Kaur

A 60-year-old man was killed and three others were injured following a blast at an acetylene manufacturing factory in Nasrala town of Hoshiarpur district on Saturday morning.

Also read: Punjab assembly row: Governor reminds ‘ill-advised’ CM Mann of his role in House

The explosion, which took place at JK Enterprises on Jalandhar road during the refilling of cylinders, was so strong that limbs of the victim flew several metres away. The roof of the shed, where the work was in progress, was also shattered.

Police said the cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Deputy superintendent of police Surinder Pal said technical experts had been called to determine the cause of the blast.

The blast took place around 10.30am when work was in progress. The factory manufactures medical oxygen cylinders, dissolved acetylene gas and nitrogen oxide.

The deceased was identified as Bhagwati Singh, a native of Uttarakhand. The injured workers are Pritam Singh, Paramjit Singh and Brahm Dev.

A member of the management, Tarun Goel, said that the factory was running operations as per norms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out