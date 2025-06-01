Factory worker robbed of motorcycle in Panchkula’s Barwala

A 40-year-old factory worker was allegedly stopped by two individuals near National Highway (NH) number 7 in Barwala on Friday evening. The suspects allegedly threatened him with a sharp object before robbing him of his motorcycle. The suspects allegedly threatened him with a sharp object before robbing him of his motorcycle. (iStock)

In his complaint to the police, Arun Sharma, a resident of Rehore village, Chandimandir, stated that he works as a boiler operator at Malikpur, Mohali. On Friday evening, after his routine work at the factory, he was returning home on his motorcycle.

As he approached NH 7 after crossing Barwala, a man signaled for him to stop. When he brought his motorcycle to a halt, another individual appeared and pushed him. The first man then displayed a sharp object and together, the two assailants fled the scene with his motorcycle.

According to the complainant, the robbers were dressed in attires resembling those of Nihangs. The Chandimandir police station has registered a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).