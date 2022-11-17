Fake bio-stimulants scam in Ludhiana: Owner, manager of Hyderabad-based fertiliser firm booked

Police have booked the owner and senior general manager of a Hyderabad-based firm for attempting to sell fake and unauthorised bio-stimulants in Punjab.

Dehlon police has booked PV Samba Siva Rao, owner of Prism Crop Science Limited, and Bajinder Singh Balian, senior general manager of the company, under various section of the Fertiliser (Control ) Order, 1985; Essential Commodities Act and Sections 420 (cheating) and 120- B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Agriculture development officer Sukhvir Singh stated in his complaint that the alleged multi-crore scam was unearthed when the agriculture department carried out a surprise check at a godown of Bhagwati Agro Products on Malerkotla Road in Alamgir village on November 12. During the checking, they found 40 boxes of fake bio-stimulants.

“During the checking, it was found that the bio stimulants were unauthorised and fake and developed in violation of fertiliser control order and essential commodities act by violating the terms and conditions laid down by the state government,” stated chief agricultural officer Amanjeet Singh.

Amarjeet said the unauthorised fertilisers were stocked in the state without getting permission from the government.

As per the FIR, the fake bio-fertilisers were being sold to farmers in the state at higher prices. Agricultural department officials said that despite repeated attempts, no employee or official of the company appeared before them.

Bio stimulant is any substance or microorganism applied to plants with the aim to enhance nutrition efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance and/or crop quality traits, regardless of its nutrient content.

The seized items have been sent to labs for testing and further tests are underway.