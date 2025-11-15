Fake currency exchange racket busted in Mohali

Mohali police have busted an interstate fake currency syndicate operating across Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring states, seizing ₹9.95 crore in fake and demonetised notes in Dera Bassi. The same accused allegedly cheated a Phase 4 Mohali jeweller of ₹7 crore through a carefully crafted currency exchange scam. Mohali police have busted an interstate fake currency syndicate, seizing ₹ 9.95 crore in fake and demonetised notes in Dera Bassi. (HT Photo)

The Dera Bassi Police arrested two men, Sachin and Gurdeep, both from Kurukshetra, after intercepting their white Scorpio-N near the Ghaggar bridge based on a tip-off.

During the probe, police uncovered that the duo visited the jeweller’s shop pretending to buy jewellery and told him they were exchanging old ₹2,000 notes, offering him a 10% commission if he arranged clients.

Trusting the scheme, the victim transferred ₹7 crore from his own account, expecting a 10% profit per transaction. The moment he sent the money, the accused blocked his number and disappeared. Police later found that the gang had similar fraud cases registered against them in Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states.

The case was registered at the Phase 1 police station, but the accused were wanted in this case.

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Hans said the accused used a method in which they placed genuine notes on the outside of bundles while filling the inside with fake notes to cheat people. A fresh FIR was lodged against the accused duo at the Dera Bassi Police Station. More arrests are expected as a probe is underway.