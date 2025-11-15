Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fake currency exchange racket busted in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 07:32 am IST

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Hans said the accused used a method in which they placed genuine notes on the outside of bundles while filling the inside with fake notes to cheat people

Mohali police have busted an interstate fake currency syndicate operating across Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring states, seizing 9.95 crore in fake and demonetised notes in Dera Bassi. The same accused allegedly cheated a Phase 4 Mohali jeweller of 7 crore through a carefully crafted currency exchange scam.

Mohali police have busted an interstate fake currency syndicate, seizing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.95 crore in fake and demonetised notes in Dera Bassi. (HT Photo)
Mohali police have busted an interstate fake currency syndicate, seizing 9.95 crore in fake and demonetised notes in Dera Bassi. (HT Photo)

The Dera Bassi Police arrested two men, Sachin and Gurdeep, both from Kurukshetra, after intercepting their white Scorpio-N near the Ghaggar bridge based on a tip-off.

During the probe, police uncovered that the duo visited the jeweller’s shop pretending to buy jewellery and told him they were exchanging old 2,000 notes, offering him a 10% commission if he arranged clients.

Trusting the scheme, the victim transferred 7 crore from his own account, expecting a 10% profit per transaction. The moment he sent the money, the accused blocked his number and disappeared. Police later found that the gang had similar fraud cases registered against them in Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states.

The case was registered at the Phase 1 police station, but the accused were wanted in this case.

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Hans said the accused used a method in which they placed genuine notes on the outside of bundles while filling the inside with fake notes to cheat people. A fresh FIR was lodged against the accused duo at the Dera Bassi Police Station. More arrests are expected as a probe is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Fake currency exchange racket busted in Mohali
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Mohali police have dismantled an interstate fake currency syndicate, seizing ₹9.95 crore in counterfeit notes. Two men, Sachin and Gurdeep, were arrested after defrauding a jeweller of ₹7 crore through a fake currency exchange scheme. The gang, linked to similar frauds in multiple states, used deceptive methods to exploit victims. Further arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.