Fake immigration firm busted in Mohali, 4 held

Four individuals involved in running a bogus immigration consultancy firm in Phase 7 of Mohali have been arrested by Mataur police. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on the AVM Global Immigration Consultancy on Wednesday night. Police said that the firm operating illegally for the past four years failed to produce any valid accreditation or licence from immigration authorities. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the BNS and Section 24 of the Emigration Act. (HT photo for representation)

According to police officials, several fake documents and files were seized during the raid operation and investigations are underway to identify the number of individuals defrauded by the consultancy and the amount of money collected from visa aspirants.

The operation was led by ASI Sheespal Singh. Four arrested individuals have been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Bhago Majra, Mohali, Pawan Kumar and Mansi, both residents of Sector 69 and Simran, a resident of Dehradun. Police said that all four were involved in the operations of the consultancy and allegedly played roles in duping clients with false promises of overseas jobs and visas.

“The firm has been operating without a valid immigration licence for nearly four years. It was offering fake promises of study visas and PR to countries like Canada and Australia in exchange for hefty payments,” said a police official.

