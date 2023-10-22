News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Family feud: Man kills brother, nephew in Punjab’s Fazilka

Family feud: Man kills brother, nephew in Punjab’s Fazilka

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Oct 22, 2023 07:40 AM IST

As per information, 55-year-old Partap Singh had a dispute with his brother Dilbag Singh. On Saturday, both parties had local police to resolve the matter, but efforts to broker peace remained futile

A man killed his brother and nephew over a family feud in Mahuana Bodla village in Fazilka district on Saturday.

A murder case was being registered against Dilbagh and his son Vikram Singh, along with two unidentified
A murder case was being registered against Dilbagh and his son Vikram Singh, along with two unidentified

As per information, 55-year-old Partap Singh had a dispute with his brother Dilbag Singh. On Saturday, both parties had local police to resolve the matter, but efforts to broker peace remained futile. Later, both the groups clashed, in which Partap and his son Gagan sustained injuries from sharp-edged weapons. The duo were rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The dead bodies of the deceased have been kept at the local civil hospital for post-mortem while a murder case was being registered against Dilbagh and his son Vikram Singh, along with two unidentified. Police said further probe was on.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out