Couple, 9-yr-old son die in Amritsar house blaze

AMRITSAR : Three members of a family, including a 9-year-old boy, died while five others were injured after a fire broke out in their house in Rose Enclave locality of Islamabad area in Amritsar on Wednesday. Neighbours at the fire-ravaged house where three members of a family died at Rose Enclave Islamadad in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The victims were identified as Tejinder Singh (35), his wife Mandeep Kaur (29) and their son Dilvansh (9).

Police have identified the injured as Tejinder’s daughter Sukhman Kaur (14), his younger brother Vicky (31) his sister-in-law Kiran, nephew Sehaj (9), and father Gurwinder Singh (55).

Tejinder mother Sukhchain Kaur (54) was also in the house at the time of the incident, but she managed to escape unhurt.

The neighbours noticed the flames around 5am and informed the fire department. It took five fire tenders three hours to douse the flames, the police said.

Gurwinder runs clothes shop in Shimla Market of Amritsar. His sister Swaran Kaur said the fire broke out when the family was sleeping. Sukhchain managed to come out of the house unhurt while the other members were stuck in the house, she said.

The police rushed them to private hospital where three of them were declared brought dead.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-city 2) Prabhjot Singh Virk said the fire might have broken out due to short circuit. He said: “It appears the three members of the family died of asphyxiation.” The condition of other members of the family is stated to be out of danger, he added.