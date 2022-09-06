Fan of Amrita Pritam’s writings since college days: Chandigarh administrator
Chandigarh administrator releases ‘The Ninth Flower’, a select collection of the writings of famous Punjabi poet Amrita Pritam, transcreated by writer-publisher Jyoti Sabharwal
: Punjab Governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit while releasing ‘The Ninth Flower’, a select collection of the writings of famous Punjabi poet Amrita Pritam, transcreated by writer-publisher Jyoti Sabharwal of Stellar Publishers, confessed that he was a great fan of Amrita since his college days, way back in the 1960s.
He was speaking at a memorable literary function organised by the Sahitya Sangam at the Chandigarh Press Club on Monday evening. Describing the legendary writer as the soul and voice of Punjab, he recited lines from her famous Partition poem ‘Ajj aakhan Waris Shah nu’. He also dwelt on her many achievements like being the first Indian woman to win the Sahitya Akademi Award and also the first Punjabi writer to receive the prestigious Jnanpith Award. He said that literature had the power to mold the minds of people and said his life had been changed by Munshi Prem Chand’s story ‘Namak ka Daroga’ which highlighted the value of honesty. He congratulated Sabharwal who had worked hard to bring the best of Amrita’s writings into English.
Sahitya Sangam president Phul Chand Manav set the tone of the evening by reciting evocative poetry and writer-journalist Gauri Shankar Raina praised the ouvre of Amrita Pritam recalling her charisma in the 103rd year of her birth. Journalist and writer Jupinderjit Singh held a lively discussion on ‘The Growing Significance of Translation’. Sabharwal, while speaking on working on the writings of Amrita, said she chose to call it transcreation rather than translation. She also recalled fondly how she had transcreated the second volume of Amrita’s autobiography ‘Shadows of Words’.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
