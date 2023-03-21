Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fancy number ‘CH01-CP-0008’ fetches Chandigarh RLA 25 lakh

Fancy number ‘CH01-CP-0008’ fetches Chandigarh RLA 25 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 21, 2023 04:38 AM IST

RLA conducted the auction for new series “CH01-CP” and left-over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series from Saturday to Monday

Vehicle number “0008” of CH01-CP series raked in the highest bid of 25.43 lakh, 50 times the reserve price of 50,000, during the latest e-auction of fancy numbers conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA).

Registration number “CH01-CP- 0005” fetched the second highest bid of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.05 lakh, while “CH01-CP-0001” came in at the third spot, with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh as the winning bid. (Getty Images/Hemera)
Registration number “CH01-CP- 0005” fetched the second highest bid of 25.05 lakh, while “CH01-CP-0001” came in at the third spot, with 17.50 lakh as the winning bid.

A total of 577 registration numbers were auctioned, fetching the RLA a total revenue of 2.68 crore.

The auction results have been uploaded on the RLA website and successful bidders will also be informed through phone and e-mail.

In the last e-auction held in December 2022, RLA had earned a total 1.81 crore, with “CH01-CN-0001” receiving the highest bid of 15.20 lakh.

For long, the number “0001” remained the most sought-after by vehicle owners. The highest bid for the number came in 2012 when a resident of Sector 44 spent 26.05 lakh for “CH01-AP-0001” for his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times more.

Story Saved
